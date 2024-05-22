Gov't must support defense industry through public policies (economy minister)

The Government must support the national defense industry through public policies and legislative regulations to reform human resources and change the mentality regarding the purchase of products, military equipment and services, believes the Minister of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism, Stefan-Radu Oprea.

He participated, on Wednesday, in the official opening of the Black Sea Defense and Aerospace exhibition - BSDA 2024, the largest regional event dedicated to defense and security, organized in Bucharest, which brings together 400 global makers of military equipment and technology and over 300 high-level foreign delegates, as well as representatives of the economy and defense structures.

In his speech, Minister Stefan-Radu Oprea highlighted the fact that the national defense industry represents a strategic field of the economy meant to contribute to the protection of Romania's essential security interests, and the revitalization, modernization and development of the defense industry are the great challenges of this sector, reads a press release from the ministry, posted on its Facebook account.

Therefore, the Government must support the national defense industry through public policies and legislative regulations for the reform of human resources and the change of mentality regarding the purchase of products, military equipment and services, he believes.

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, the Minister of National Defense, Angel Tilvar, the Speaker of the Senate, Nicolae Ciuca, the US Ambassador, Kathleen Kavalec, representatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and various structures of the Ministry of National Defense were also present at the opening on Wednesday.

Among the companies present at the event are Rafael Advanced Defense Systems - the Israeli company producing the Iron Dome air defense system, Raytheon company - the maker of the Patriot system, General Dynamics, BAE Systems, Elbit Systems, Beretta, as well as companies from the national defense industry such as Romarm, Aerostar Bacau, Pro Optica and BlueSpace Technology.