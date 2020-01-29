Gov't okays transfer of major infrastructure projects from Prognosis Commission to relevant ministries

The Government approved by emergency ordinance the amendment of Emergency Ordinance (OUG) 39/2018 on the public-private partnership so that the National Commission for Strategy and Prognosis (CNSP)'s powers as centralizing unit of the public-private partnership procedures are eliminated and transferred together with investment projects to the relevant ministries, said the head of Prime Minister's Chancellery, Ionel Danca.

"Another draft normative act adopted today in the Government meeting is another promise of the Liberal Government that was achieved through this emergency ordinance, namely the unlocking of infrastructure projects of national interest, major infrastructure projects such as Ploiesti-Brasov Motorway or the Targu Neamt-Iasi-Ungheni Motorway that were buried for a long time at the National Commission for Strategy and Prognosis in view of finalizing some public-private partnership procedures that had no chance of being implemented. The emergency ordinance that amends OUG 39/2018 on public-private partnership eliminates the powers of the National Commission for Strategy and Prognosis in the field of centralization, development procedures, as centralizing unit of the public-private partnership procedures and these powers are transferred together with the investment projects from the National Commission for Strategy and Prognosis to the level of the relevant ministries," said Ionel Danca, on Tuesday, at the end of the Government meeting.He explained that, practically, the main projects currently with the CNSP will be transferred to the relevant ministries."Thus, the Ploiesti-Brasov Motorway, the Targu Neamt-Iasi-Ungheni Motorway, the Bucharest-Craiova-Calafat-Drobeta Turnu Severin Motorway, the Bucharest-Craiova-Sofia-Timisoara-Belgrade-Cluj-Budapest high-speed railway line, the expansion of the subway network by carrying out the M7 Line, the building of Bucharest South Airport, and others in this area are transferred to the Ministry of Transport," said Danca.The head of the the Prime Minister's Chancellery added that, at the same time, "investment projects in the health field, such as the Dr.Grozovici Clinic, the construction and operation of a national blood, human plasma and stem cells bank, the Timisoara Regional Hospital, the Braila-Galati Regional Hospital, the Targu Mures Regional Hospital are transferred to the Ministry of Health"."Other projects are transferred to the Ministry of Economy and Energy, projects such as the Turnu Magurele Hydrotechnical Complex or the Tarnita-Lapustesti hydroelectric power station and also to the Ministry of Economy, Energy and Tourism, the construction of a system of luxury resorts at the Black Sea or of a ski resort in the Fagaras massif," said Danca.He stressed that "many of these projects are in an early stage or at a stage where no steps have been taken to complete them", adding that "few of them have awarding procedures initiated by the National Commission for Strategy and Prognosis and these, in their turn, are in an early stage of implementation"."Thus, the decision of the Government was precisely to unlock the situation of these projects. Where there is a national funding source or European funds or other funds attracted, they are to be carried out at the level of the relevant ministries," said Danca.

AGERPRES