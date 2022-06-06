Gov't on schedule with actions for Romania to benefit from 10 bln euros from PNRR in 2022

The government is on schedule with the actions for Romania to benefit from 10 billion euros from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) in 2022, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Monday, while presiding the meeting of the Committee for monitoring the PNRR, a gov't release reads.

This was the first meeting after Romania submitted, on May 31st, the first payment request to the European Commission, Agerpres reports."Capitalizing on the EUR 30 billion from PNRR is a coordinated and coherent effort, with well-established milestones, deadlines and responsible people for each area. We proved that we managed to operate this European financing mechanism in a short period of time and not at all simple for Romania and to send the first payment request. The pre-financing received, amounting to EUR 3.7 billion, added to the first payment request already submitted to the European Commission, clearly shows us that we are on schedule to achieve what we have proposed, namely that Romania will benefit this year from 10 billion euros from the PNRR. Next, I will monitor the fulfillment of the priorities, milestones and reforms of the PNRR. I am convinced that the discipline of the government team's work and the responsibility will continue to guide our activity", said Nicolae Ciuca.The source adds that the discussions during the meeting focused on the procedures and measures associated with the submission of the request for payment in the amount of approximately 3 billion euros, of which about 2 billion euros represent non-reimbursable funds, and about 1 billion financing in the form of a loan."In this respect, the Ministry of Investments and European Projects has sent to the coordinating ministries of reform and investments the form approved by the Commission of the Operational Type Agreement, a document necessary for the implementation of the PNRR. Also, the coordinating ministries are to implement specific action plans to improve the management and control system related to the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, established through consultations at the level of the state institutions, as well as in dialogue between the Government and the European Commission," the release reads.At the same time, in the context of the REPowerEU plan, which proposes a set of actions to save energy, diversify supply sources and accelerate Europe's transition into clean energy, the Committee reviewed the European Commission's communication on the subject."The guidance sent to the member states details and explains the ways of developing the chapters dedicated to the REPowerEU plan, focusing on the process of amending the existing plans," it said.Also, during the meeting, it was presented the situation of the guidelines for the competitive calls for projects from the PNRR, including the state aid schemes, for 61 of the 71 projects (85%) being set launching deadlines in 2022."The next payment request from Romania will be submitted to the European Commission in the third quarter of 2022 and includes the milestones and the deadlines that have the deadline for the realization of the first and second quarters of 2022. The value of the second application is over 3.2 billion euros, of which 2.14 billion euros are non-reimbursable funds and over 1 billion financing in the form of loans," according to the press release.