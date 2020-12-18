Gov't opens dedicated Brexit section on its website

The Government has launched, on its website, the section "On the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union," which provides useful information on the changes that will take place in the relation with the United Kingdom in the following areas: "customs regulations, taxes, certificates; transport, authorisations; business environment; mobility and citizens; justice and home affairs", according to AGERPRES.

According to a post on the Executive's Facebook page, those who access the Brexit button will be automatically directed to the page http://brexit.gov.ro, which addresses Romanian citizens, including economic operators interested in obtaining information on the process of the UK withdrawing from the EU (Brexit) and its effects on Romania.

"The page provides useful information and links on the changes that will take place in the relation with the United Kingdom in the following areas: customs regulations, taxes, certificates; transport, authorisations; business environment; mobility and citizens; justice and home affairs. Also, the citizens, the business environment and all the interested parties will find here the contact addresses of the main institutions that can offer additional clarifications on the subjects within their area of competence," the post reads.