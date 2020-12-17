Gov't: Over 20 million lei to support activity of regional airports

The Government approved, in Thursday's meeting, the allocation of the amount of 20.72 million lei from the Budget Reserve Fund at the disposal of the Executive for supporting the activity of the regional airports of Cluj, Iasi, Sibiu, Dolj and Bacau, with a traffic between 200,000 - 3,000,000 passengers / year, to compensate for the losses registered during March - June as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to AGERPRES.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Public Works, Development and Administration, these are "Avram Iancu" International Airport in Cluj County, Iasi International Airport, Sibiu International Airport, Craiova International Airport and "George Enescu" Bacau International Airport.

"The financing of the aid scheme will be done in the form of a grant, only under the conditions of notification and authorization by the European Commission, and the financing mechanism will be established by emergency ordinance of the Government. The provider of state aid is the Ministry of Public Finance, and the administrator of the scheme is the Ministry of Public Works, Development and Administration," the release reads.