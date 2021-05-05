Gov't passes convergence programme including reforms pledged by it

A convergence programme was approved at Tuesday's government meeting that contains reforms pledged by the government in areas such as the state pension system, public pay, state-owned companies, and public administration, Prime Minister Florin Citu announced on Wednesday.

"At today's government meeting we approved the Convergence Programme of Romania, which is very important because at this moment we already have a tax and budget strategy, we have the convergence programme and we will have a national recovery and resilience plan (PNRR). All of them include reforms undertaken by the incumbent government in the pension system, payroll, state-owned companies, and public administration. All these reforms are found in these programmes as well. Important: This convergence programme appears before the approval of the recovery and resilience plan, which shows that this government is clear about wanting reform, and you will see these reforms in PNRR as well," Citu told a news conference at the Government House.

He mentioned having discussed with the ministers the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, asking them for direct involvement in its finalisation as soon as possible, agerpres.ro confirms.

"At the end of the meeting, we had a discussion with the whole government on PNRR and what we will discuss next week in Brussels, and I asked the ministers once again for direct involvement, at this moment, in finishing up the plan as soon as possible," said Citu.