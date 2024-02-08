Gov't passes memorandum on outstanding payments to Ukrainian refugees

The Romanian government on Thursday approved a memorandum on outstanding payments for the months of July-December 2023 for the provision of humanitarian assistance to foreign citizens from the area of the armed conflict in Ukraine, with the outstanding amount of RON 165.6 million to be paid out of the budget of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The memorandum proposes making the outstanding payments for the provision of humanitarian assistance to foreign citizens from the armed conflict zone in Ukraine from the budget of the Ministry of Home Affairs approved in 2024, under the social assistance chapter .

According to the government, total funds of RON 165.6 million lei are needed to cover the arrears. Of this, RON 18 million is the outstanding April 2023 amount; RON 1.75 million the outstanding June 2023 amount, and RON 145.85 million the outstanding July-December 2023 amount.

In order for the outstanding payments to be made, the appropriations of the Ministry of Home Affairs are supplemented by RON 165.6 million.