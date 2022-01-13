Gov'T: PM Chancellery to coordinate GLI-CYBER inter-institutional working group

Government on Thursday approved a memorandum by which the Prime Minister Chancellery becomes an institution in charge with the making operational in Bucharest the European Cybersecurity Competence Centre (ECCC) and the coordination of the GLI-CYBER inter-institutional working group, Agerpres reports.

The Secretariat General of the Government and the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure will designate representatives within the working group, to have the capacity of members.The GLI-CYBER group, which is being set up through Prime Minister's Decision No. 533/202, will be in charge with the identification of the necessary measures for making ECCC operational in Bucharest.Representatives of the Presidential Administration, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digitalization, the National Cyberint Centre - Romanian Intelligence Service, the National Cyber Security Directorate will also have representatives to act as members of this working group.