Gov't prepares OUG for drivers to settle damages at insurance company where they concluded RCA

Drivers will be able to settle their damages with the insurance company where they concluded their own civil liability insurance (RCA) in the next period, and the Government is preparing, at the initiative of the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF), an emergency ordinance in this regard, Nicu Marcu, the president of the Financial Supervision Authority, told AGERPRES in an interview.

He pointed out that this procedure, called direct settlement, had existed until now, but it was optional, yet with the change in legislation, this would become mandatory for the entire market. Thus, the drivers will be able to settle their damage immediately, and the insurance companies will further solve the problem between themselves.

At the same time, insurance companies with large market shares will be forced to come with extra liquidity, to prove that they can support a large portfolio of clients, the head of ASF added.