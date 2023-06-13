Gov't rotation/PNL's Bogdan: PNL cannot cede UDMR two ministries.

National Liberal Party (PNL) First Deputy Chair Rares Bogdan said on Tuesday that the PNL will not cede any more ministries to the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), apart from the Ministry of Energy, saying that it is not possible for the Liberals to cede two ministries to the Union and that "it is unacceptable for conditions to change every day."

"From the beginning we said: we keep the protocol and things would not end up in this situation. We are a serious party, we are a party that has supported the stability of this country, we do not give in at all, let's make things extremely clear. So a ministry such as the Ministry of Energy can be given up precisely in order to have the same coalition as before. No more ministries, no more positions. It is not possible for the PNL to give up two ministries, Energy and Environment, and the others to give up nothing," said Rares Bogdan, before the meeting of the PNL National Political Bureau, told Agerpres.

He added that "PNL does not lie" and assumed from the beginning to keep the protocol.

"The PNL wants one thing - Romania to be governed, European money to be attracted, the PNRR to move ahead and we draw the second tranche and the third tranche and the fourth tranche, reforms to be carried out and everything we promised to do. We can't keep going on changing conditions from one day to the next. This party is a 148-year-old party. We wanted to keep the protocol. [The Social Democratic Party] PSD wanted Transport from us, UDMR wants Environment and Energy and I don't know what from us. What does PNL want in this country? PNL has kept this country stable so far. No more ministries. Energy if they want it, energy if they don't, that's it, goodbye," added Rares Bogdan.

Rares Bogdan also said that the PSD offered the UDMR the Ministry of Investment and European Projects and the Ministry of Health.