Gov't senior Danca: We apply current Pension Law, with increase of pension point by 40pct as of September

The current Pension Law, which also provides for a 40 percent increase in the pension point from September 1, 2020, will not be amended, said Wednesday evening, the head of the the Prime Minister's Chancellery, Ionel Danca.

According to him, all the salary rights of the budgetary system employees, but also the pension rights granted under the normative acts in force will be maintained.

"I go back to the government programme where it very clearly says that the payment of the legal wage rights in force, as well as the pension rights is guaranteed according to the legal provisions in effect. So, yes, the answer is categorical, we apply the Pension Law in the current formula, which provides for the increase of the pension point by 40 percent as of September. I have always supported the increase of the purchasing power, of the income for all Romanians, whether they are in the public system, the private economy system or retired. This is a promise that we have decided to respect," Danca told private broadcaster Romania TV.

He rejected the information according to which the National Liberal party (PNL) would intend to initiate a draft piece of legislation that would provide for the amendment of the Pension Law, so that the 40 percent increase of the pension point would not be granted.