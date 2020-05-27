Gov't set to finalise state of emergency report by end-week

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Wednesday asked the ministers to submit "as soon as possible" the reports on the fields under their coordination related to the measures adopted during the state of emergency, so that a final document on the way the government acted may be finalised by the weekend and then submitted to Parliament.

"I am urging all ministers to submit the reports requested by Vice Prime Minister Turcan. So, we need to prepare the report to Parliament on how the government has acted in the two months of the state of emergency. As such, my request to the ministers that have to add to their reports is do it as soon as possible, so that by the end of the week as the vice prime minister and I we have set to finalise the report," Orban said at a meeting of the government.