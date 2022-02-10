Gov't spokesman Carbunaru: Bucharest, Chisinau to draw up joint plan of solidarity measures in case of energy crisis

The authorities in Bucharest and Chisinau will draw up a joint action plan of solidarity measures in the event of an energy crisis, within six months since the initialing of the joint memorandum on energy security, a bilateral document that will be signed on Friday, at the joint meeting of the Governments of Romania and the Republic of Moldova, spokesman for the Government, Dan Carbunaru, informed.

He presented some examples of normative acts approved for the joint meeting with the Moldovan government on the occasion of a press conference held at the Victoria Palace on Thursday.

"A memorandum was approved today by the Government themed: Approval of the memorandum of understanding between the Romanian Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Infrastructure and Regional Development of the Republic of Moldova in the field of energy security (...) The Romanian memorandum will be signed by the Minister of Energy. Mr. Virgil Popescu, on the occasion of the joint meeting of the two governments in Chisinau tomorrow. In the following six months since the signing of the memorandum, the authorities of the two countries will draw up a joint action plan of solidarity measures in the event of an energy crisis in order to ensure continuity in the supply of electricity and natural gas in the event of a crisis in this sector As a measure of solidarity, the two parties will apply the measures in the joint action plan and will make efforts to coordinate the supply of natural gas and/or electricity," Carbunaru specified.