Gov't Spokesperson Carbunaru: AEP's presents briefing on localities where mayor is needed; Gov't to decide

The Government will announce, in the upcoming period, the decision regarding the organisation of partial elections, after a briefing of the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) has been presented in Wednesday's meeting regarding the localities which were left with no mayor, Spokesman of the Gov't Dan Carbunaru announced.

"Within the Government meeting, the briefing of the Permanent Electoral Authority has been presented regarding the localities where there is a need to organise elections and in the coming period, the Government will announce its decision. Today, I can confirm that this situation has been presented. (...) As soon as the decision is made, we will inform you," Carbunaru mentioned within a press conference held at the Victoria Palace.

Independent deputy Ludovic Orban requested the Government, on Wednesday, to observe the right to vote of citizens from 50 localities without an elected mayor, accusing the Ciuca Cabinet of abuse of office.

In the beginning of September, the Save Romania Union (USR) announced that the party submitted a criminal complaint against the following: Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, the Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Marcel Ciolacu, Interior Minister Lucian Bode, Bucharest Prefect Toni Grebla and head of the Permanent Electoral Authority Constantin-Mituletu-Buica, whom they accuse of refusing to organise elections in Bucharest's District 5. AGERPRES