Gov't to approve 2022 state budget draft law on Monday (sources)

The draft law on the state budget for 2022 will be made public on Friday, and next Monday it will be approved by the Ciuca Cabinet and submitted for debate and adoption in Parliament, governmental sources informed on Tuesday, agerpres reports.

According to the quoted sources, the assumed budget deficit would be 5.84% on cash and 6.2% on ESA.

Next year, salaries in the public sector will not increase, with the exception of part of the medical staff - nurses and orderlies, but also the education staff, the governmental sources said.According to them, the military pensions will not increase next year, except for those between 1,000 and 2,500 lei, which would be indexed, as well as the civilian pensions. Payment of pensions to local elected officials will be postponed.