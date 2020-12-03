Gov't to approve establishment of National Cyber Security Directorate at Friday's meeting

The Government is to approve, on Friday, a draft emergency ordinance on the establishment of the National Cyber Security Directorate, as a public institution, with legal personality, under the coordination of the Prime Minister, financed from own revenues and subsidies granted from the state budget, which will replace the National Cyber Security Incident Response Centre - CERT-RO.

"The proposed normative act aims to create a new institution of excellence, namely the National Directorate of Cyber Security, hereinafter referred to as DNSC, by abolishing CERT-RO, to ensure the necessary capabilities and performance in the field of cyber security at the national level for a period of at least 10 years. In addition, the new institution will be adequately adjusted to meet the challenges that the dynamics of technological development will raise in cyberspace. Thus, the DNSC will be established as a public institution with a legal personality, to be coordinated by the Prime Minister, self-financed and also benefiting from subsidies from the state budget. The National Centre for Response to Cyber Security Incidents - CERT-RO will be abolished at the time of the entry into force of the current emergency ordinances," reads a fundamental note of the normative act.

The Executive will also adopt a draft emergency ordinance on the extension, until June 30, 2021, of the application of social protection measures approved in the context of the spread of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, as well as to amend GEO No. 132/2020 on support measures intended for employees and employers in the context of the epidemiological situation caused by the spread of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, as well as to stimulate employment growth, with supplements.