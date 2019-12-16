 
     
Gov't to assume responsibility on budget and social insurance laws and OUG 114 amendment on 23 December

The Government will assume responsibility on the state budget law, the social insurance law for 2020 and on the amendments to Government Emergency Ordinance (OUG) 114, according to a decision made in the National Liberal Party (PNL) Executive Bureau meeting, Liberal sources told AGERPRES on Monday. 

The quoted sources pointed out that, "in principle," on 23 December, the Government will assume responsibility on the state budget law, the social insurance law for 2020 and on the amendments to Government Emergency Ordinance (OUG) 114. 

According to the sources, PNL Chairman and PM Ludovic Orban received a mandate to discuss with the partner parties about the calendar of the responsibility assumption. 

The PNL Executive Bureau met at the Palace of Parliament on Monday.

