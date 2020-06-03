Gov't to come up with solutions to mend justice legislation

President Klaus Iohannis announced on Wednesday that the government will develop a series of projects to "mend" the justice legislation for which consultations with specialists will take place in the period immediately ahead.

"The government will come up with a legislative initiative to mend justice legislation. We must carry through, dear Romanians, what we started a year ago at the referendum, when we stopped this butchering of the justice legislation, which is in operation and is imperfect. This procedure must be continued, so in the coming weeks there will be consultations and I will have consultations with specialists in the field of justice, with politicians. The Government will work on bills and they will be submitted to Parliament to mend the justice legislation to bring it in line with what, in the end, the Romanians want and very clearly expressed at the referendum ," Iohannis told a news briefing at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

He mentioned that discussed at his working meeting on Wednesday with Prime Minister Ludovic Orban were access to European funds and justice legislations.