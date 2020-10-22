Gov't to earmark 65 million lei in additional funds to Health Ministry for medicines to treat COVID-19

The Executive is expected today to approve 505 million lei in additional funds for the Ministry of Health from the budget reserve fund available to the government for the implementation of national public health programmes financed from the ministry budget and 65 million lei for the purchase of medicines necessary for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, according to AGERPRES.

According to a governmental press statement released on Thursday, article 1 of the draft government decision says "providing additional funds to the budget of the Ministry of Health from the Budget Reserve Fund at the disposal of the government, provided for in the 2020 national budget Chapter 66.01 'Health' to the tune of 505,000 thousand lei, of which 430,000 thousand lei under title 20 'Goods and services' and 75,000 thousand lei under title 51 'Transfers between public administration units', intended for the implementation of activities under the national public health programmes subsidised by the Ministry of Health."

At the same time, Article 2 of the draft mentions "providing additional funds to the budget of the Ministry of Health from the budget reserve fund at the disposal of the government provided for in the 2020 national budget in Chapter 66.01 'Health', under Title 20 'Goods and Services' to the tune of 65,000 thousand lei for the reserve account of the Ministry of Health in order to purchase medicines used to treat COVID-19 patients."