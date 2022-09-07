Gov't to launch agency for foreign investments

The government will launch an agency dedicated to foreign investments, as a central point of communication with companies interested in investing in Romania, which will function directly under the coordination of the prime minister, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced.

"The partnership between the Government of Romania and the Foreign Investors Council is a certainty, and my presence, today, at the event organised by you confirms the relationship of trust that we have. (...) We will launch an operational and efficient agency dedicated to foreign investments that will be the central point of communication with companies interested in investing in Romania. This agency will function at the Government being directly subordinated to the Prime Minister and in the next period it will go on the Government's table for approval, and then it will be made operational," Nicolae Ciuca said, on Wednesday, at the launch event of the "Va Urma" (To Be Continued) project, initiated by the Foreign Investors Council, told Agerpres.

He emphasised that, after two years marked by the pandemic and a war at the border, an open collaboration between the Government and companies is important in order to find the best solutions for development.

"The measures we have taken have reflected this constant dialogue. We have committed ourselves not to come up with new taxes and not to increase the existing ones, and we have kept our promise, although it was not an easy thing to do. We promised stability and predictability for investors and we kept our word. We undertook to be the government that supports investments and allocated the largest amount for investments in the last 32 years; we have more than 90 billion lei allocated in the state budget. This policy assumed by the Government also benefited from the dynamics of foreign direct investments, with more than 21% in the first six months of this year," said Ciuca.

The prime minister added that the number of companies with foreign capital newly established in Romania increased in the first six months of this year by 35%, compared to the similar period in 2021.

He pointed out that for the development and modernisation of the country, in the coming years, Romania has allocated a consistent package of financing, 100 billion euros, of which 90 billion euros, European money.

At the same time. the head of the Executive also highlighted that Romania has committed to making investments to become a pole of energy security in the region and is "on the right track" in this direction.

"At the same time, we support the green projects that we committed to through PNRR because we will overcome this energy crisis at some point, and the transition to climate neutrality is an objective that we must not abandon," said Nicolae Ciuca.

He also mentioned that the energy transition and digital transformation are also on the Government's agenda.

"We encourage the development of a constructive dialogue with the business environment, with the academic environment, which will result in a long-term plan for Romania, until the year 2040, in accordance with the needs of the citizens and with the European desiderata," added Ciuca.