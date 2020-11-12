Gov't to okay Railway Infrastructure Development Strategy 2021-2025, on Thursday

The Government is to approve, in Thursday's meeting, the Railway Infrastructure Development Strategy 2021-2025, which involves maintenance, repairs, modernization in terms of railway traffic, according to AGERPRES.

"This draft decision sets out the strategic directions of action needed to rehabilitate rail transport in the internal transport market and to integrate it into the single European rail system. The main aim of the railway infrastructure development strategy is to substantiate the need to finance railway infrastructure. The main priority is to increase the competitiveness of the railway transport on the internal market, mainly by increasing the level of performance of the railway infrastructure. The strategy covers all relevant areas of railway infrastructure development, respectively: maintenance (maintenance and repairs), operation, renewal and modernization / development," reads the substantiation note of the draft normative act.

The Government is also to adopt the draft decision on extending the state of alert by another 30 days, after previously, on October 14, approved another normative act in this regard.

On this topic, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban declared in Parliament on Monday that the Government is preparing the decision regarding the extension of the state of alert and does not want to take measures that would impose other restrictions.