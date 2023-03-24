Gov't to pass next week draft decision on RCA policies' prices' capping

The government will pass next week the draft decision on capping the prices of the mandatory car insurance (RCA) policies, after the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) will harmonize the draft piece of legislation in accordance with the observations received after being in the public transparency, prime minister Nicolae Ciuca said, at the gov't reunion.

The Financial Supervisory Authority withdrew the draft on the prices of the RCA policies in order to carry out an analysis of the observations that occurred in the public space, the ASF spokesman, Daniel Apostol, said on Friday.AGERPRES