Grand prize in Lotto 6/49, worth over 1.71 million euros, has got a winner

The grand prize in Lotto 6/49, worth over 1.71 million euros, was won, and the lucky ticket only cost 18.50 RON, the Romanian Lottery reported on Thursday evening.

"At the draw of Lotto 6/49 today, June 2, the first category prize was won, worth 8,496,320.80 RON (over 1.71 million euros). The lucky ticket was played at a partner payment station and was completed with three simple variants for Lotto 6/49 and a variant at Noroc, the ticket price being only 18.50 RON," reads a press release.This is the second category I win this year in Lotto 6/49.Last time, the first category prize in Lotto 6/49 was won on 27 March 2022 and was worth 14,823,497.68 RON.According to the Regulation on the organization and administration of lotto games, the winner has 90 days, starting with the draw date, to claim his/her prize.AGERPRES