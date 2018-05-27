AGERPRES Romanian National News Agency presented in Vienna the "Great Union - Romania, at 100" documentary and the "Romania: Evolution" photo exhibition, on the occasion of the event "Vienna - 'The Great Union Centennial' 2018," carried out over May 25 - 27.

The "Great Union - Romania, at 100" documentary invites the spectator on a thrilling and captivating journey, lived and not only related by the people for whom Romania also means a collection of historic moments, significant to the birth of this state, while the exhibition includes the best photos taken by AGERPRES photojournalists, images from the National News Agency archive, depicting Romania's evolution and reflecting the cultural, artistic, political and sports life of the country. The exhibition also comprises photos from the Associated Press archive."The 'Great Union - Romania, at 100' documentary, the 'Romania: Evolution' photo album and exhibition represent the most important projects made by AGERPRES, dedicated to the Centennial. Through them, we tried to rediscover the past, which is so important for what we are today, as Romanians, as well as to open a gate to the evolution of the Romanian nation in the 100 years since the Great Union, and, most of all, to the future," AGERPRES Director General Alexandru Giboi said during the event in Vienna.Over the three days, in the presence of a great number of personalities, there were symposiums, conferences, book launches, photo and painting exhibitions, outdoor concerts and film screenings. Moreover, there also took place discussions on the role of mass media in the society's evolution and in preserving the ties between the Romanian diaspora and the country.The event was organised by the Romanian-Austrian Cultural Center and RTV "Unirea", from Wiener Neustadt - Austria, in collaboration with the Association of Banat Swabians from Vienna, the "Renasterea sisesteana" Association from Maramures, the Association of Romanian Journalists Abroad, from Canada. The partners of the event were: Associated Press; with the support of the Romanian Film Centennial, the Romanian Cultural Institute; seen by Radio Guerrilla; media partners: Antena 3, Europa FM, Radio Romania, TVR.