'Green' car sales up approximately 22pct 11 months into 2020

More than 7,300 new 'green' cars were sold in the first 11 months of the year in Romania, up almost 22% compared to the same period in 2019, according to the Association of Car Manufacturers and Importers (APIA) data, consulted by AGERPRES.

The share of new electric and hybrid cars in the total local car market was 6.7%, on November 30, 2020, above the level of the similar period in 2019, when it was 4.1%.

According to the quoted source, between January and November 2020, most new acquisitions were recorded in the category of hybrid cars, respectively 4,438 units, increasing by 1.6%, compared to the first 11 months of the previous year.

At the same time, sales of electric cars jumped by almost 60% to 2,111 units, and plug-in models sold 796 units, up 129.4% from the reference period.

The statistics show that, in the ranking of the most sold 100% electric cars, at the end of the first 11 months of the year, Renault was the leader - with 562 units, Volkswagen (375), Skoda (346), Hyundai (220), BMW 102), smart (83), Nissan (82), Peugeot (77), Tesla (56) and Opel (45).

Also, most hybrid cars sold in Romania, during the analysed period, were sold by: Toyota - with 3,806 units, Lexus (172), Hyundai (159), Honda (146), Ford (98), Kia (41 ) Subaru (16).

In the top sales of plug-in cars, first ranked is Mercedes Benz - with 125 cars, followed by Volvo (122), BMW (107), Mitsubishi (92), Ford (84), Porsche (62), Hyundai (47), Skoda (46), Toyota (22) and Mini (20).

In November this year, 960 "green" cars were sold in Romania, down 3.61% compared to October, when 996 new units were sold. At the same time, in the reference interval, the total market share decreased to 7.3%, from 8%.

The "Rabla Plus" car scrappage scheme benefited, this year, from a total budget of 200 million lei.