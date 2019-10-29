Greenlight for Lukoil Overseas drilling operations in Romanian Black Sea waters

The Competent Authority for Regulation of Offshore Oil Operations in the Black Sea (ACROPO) has sent Lukoil Overseas its greenlight so the latter may start oil drilling operations in the Trident perimeter of the Romanian Black Sea territorial waters, according to a Facebook post of the institution.

"In accordance with the provisions of Law no. 165/2016 regarding the safety of offshore oil operations, with the subsequent modifications and amendments, following the evaluation of documentation regarding the drilling project for the exploration rig Trinity 1x, perimeter EX-30 Trident, ACROPO sent to Lukoil Overseas Atash. B.V. its greenlight to start drilling operations. It's the first project that we evaluated in the offshore area of deep waters, a true challenge for the ACROPO specialists. We await with interest the next project. Good luck to the operator! Stay SAFE!" the ACROPO representatives wrote.

The Trident perimeter is explored by Lukoil and Romgaz, and the first data revealed gas resources estimated at 30 billion cubic meters.

The Scarabeo 9 drilling rig, owned by Grup Servicii Petroliere (GSP), left dock last Friday to start drilling in the Trident perimeter on November 4-5.

"The Scarabeo 9 drilling rig will operate from now on in the Trident perimeter, explored by Lukoil and Romgaz, in co-participation, with the help of the colleagues from Grup Servicii Petroliere and Saipem, which is ensuring the operation side and other services. It's a great success from my point of view, which, hopefully, precedes other important accomplishments in what regards exploration in the Black Sea. The estimated resource is somewhere around 30 billion cubic meters. The estimate comes after all the calculations, we are speaking of seismicity, interpreting data, drilling, everything else," said, on Friday, the General Director of Romgaz, Adrian Volintiru.

Gabriel Comanescu, CEO and chairman of the Grup Servicii Petroliere (GSP), mentioned that in perimeter 30 (Trident) this will be the second rig, after the one in 2014 and emphasized that GSP is conducting this operation with Saipem, because there's a larger collaboration, with the entire group, and because this platform was available to be brought at the right time. Comanescu also said that in 2021 the Black Sea Oil Gas extracted gas will enter the network and in 4-5 years those from Lukoil Romgaz and Neptun Deep, perimeter operated by OMV Petrom and Exxon.

Finally, Comanescu mentioned that the GSP is ensuring in this case the management of the oil rig, practically all the contracts being joined in a package, which GSP is coordinating, namely the drilling, services and logistics contracts.