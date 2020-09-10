Grindeanu: Measures for starting school year, taken by local authorities; Gov't didn't help at all

The first vice-chair of Social Democratic Party (PSD), Sorin Grindeanu, said on Thursday that the Government did not help at all, "not even with one leu," the local authorities to take the necessary measures to start the school year.

"Given that PSD has many mayors and presidents of county councils, in the party's National Political Council, the main discussions of the meeting focused on opening schools and measures taken by local authorities. The Orban government did not help them at all, on the contrary, they came up with a lot of aberrant, inapplicable measures. The mayors and presidents of county councils did what they could as the Government did not give them any money," said Grindeanu, at the end of the PSD's National Political Council meeting.

He added that the PNL [National Liberal Party] government "was not even able to issue an emergency ordinance allowing schools to hire staff".

"We did this in Parliament this week, but it is very late. Four days before the start of school, the Government did not fulfill their obligations, although they had all summer, they cannot say that they were taken by surprise. There are no tablets, there are no masks, there are no tests for teachers and in many cases they are not textbooks," said Grindeanu.