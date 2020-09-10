Grindeanu: Political decision on PSD's possible alliances for parliamentary elections to be taken Monday

A decision on the alliances that Social Democratic Party (PSD) will make in the parliamentary elections will be taken at the meeting of the National Political Council on Monday, PSD First Vice Chair Sorin Grindeanu said on Thursday.

"Another topic debated today [Thursday] in the meeting of the National Political Council was the one related to the possible alliances. The political decision was postponed for Monday, when we resume the National Political Council meeting," Grindeanu said at the end of the PSD leadership's meeting.Asked with which parties PSD is in discussion for a possible parliamentary alliance, Grindeanu stated: "There are parties with which we had alliances in the past, either we are talking about ALDE [Alliance of Liberals and Democrats] or we are talking about specific alliances in Parliament with Pro Romania or Humanist Power Party, there are discussions that these days it is normal to have, so that on Monday we have a complete picture and we know at what stage we are."He added that at the moment the alliance with one of the three parties is not ruled out.