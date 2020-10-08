Grindeanu says PSD sees ALDE, Pro Romania as partners, but to run independently in general election

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) sees the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) and Pro Romania as dialogue partners, but will run independently in this year's general election, PSD First Deputy Chair Sorin Grindeanu said Thursday.

"We have had a partnership in Parliament all these years. We still consider ALDE and Pro Romania to be dialogue partners, but we have decided to run in the election independently, and we are moving forward with our decision. (...) Even under to the law you are no longer allowed at this moment to forge alliances. We are PSD. If anyone wants to join PSD and meets the criteria we have and that we have submitted since Monday to be debated in our chapters, we are an open party," Grindeanu told a news conference.Asked to comment on remarks by Pro Romania national leader Victor Ponta that PSD "did not want and does not want to be a partner in opposition to President Iohannis and the National Liberal Party (PNL) Government," accusing the party of a deal, Grindeanu said that the Social Democrats do "serious politics.""We have seen that it is a repetitive matter, the one with the deal, and so on. We have to do serious politics, beyond empty rhetoric, and serious politics means what we have started to prepare ourselves and tell you about the government programme.(...) Today we came up with agriculture, we will present them all. We understand how to do politics. And we do not deviate from our line," added Grindeanu.He does not believe that the new party resulting from ALDE merging with Pro Romania could take votes away from PSD."Votes from PSD? I believe that we have a very stable electorate that always elects security instead of adventure. And that will be seen, as it was seen in the local elections, in the general election as well," said the PSD leader.Pro Romania and ALDE have decided to have joint tickets for this year's general election and to form a single party - Pro Romania Social Liberal, Ponta announced on Thursday.