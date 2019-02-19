 
     
Gv't to okay legal basis for selecting prosecutor for European Public Prosecutor's Office

The Government will approve on Tuesday a normative act on the national selection of a prosecutor to be part of the European Public Prosecutor's Office, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila announced.

"We have a draft legislative act on the agenda today that creates the legal basis for selecting a prosecutor to be part of the European Public Prosecutor's Office. The rules for the functioning of the European Public Prosecutor's Office, which came into force in 2017, stipulate that each country has to contribute one representative to the formation of this institution, which will become operational next year. According to the procedure, the deadline until each state has to designate its own prosecutor is 31 March 2019. By the document we are discussing today, we are creating the legal base to select in a first stage three candidates for this position, with the proposals to be sent to Brussels, where a prosecutor from Romania will be appointed," the prime minister said at the opening of the government meeting.

