Gymnast Larisa Iordache announces end of her sports career

Gymnast Larisa Iordache, medalist at the Olympic Games, the World and European Championships, announced on Thursday evening the end of her sports career after undergoing a new ankle surgery at the beginning of the month.

"You fall, but you get up! Today he is nobody, but tomorrow he is the world champion. Everything is a choice, a choice to be the best for yourself and in your soul. That's what I learned in the 20 years I spent in the gym. Today I end this beautiful chapter of my life. I feel at peace and happy with the choice I have made! It's time for a normal, quieter life. I put the slippers aside, the suit in the closet, and everything I've lived so far in a small drawer there in my heart and mind. I'd like to say a lot, but I can't put my words together for one post. I want you to know that I appreciate you, those who follow me fondly, write to me and send me positive thoughts. And I want to thank the people who really wished me well at least once in these 20 years since I started gymnastics! A new chapter is ready to begin with the new year! Love for everyone!" Iordache wrote in the message posted on social networks.

On December 3, Larisa Iordache announced that she would undergo the seventh ankle surgery at a clinic in Vienna.

Larisa Andreea Iordache (25 years old) has a bronze medal in her career at the Olympic Games, with the team, in 2012, in London, four medals at the World Championships, two silver and two bronze, 16 medals of the European Championships, 7 gold , 7 silver and 2 bronze, as well as three at the World University Games, two gold and one bronze.

At the Tokyo Games in the summer, Larisa Iordache managed to qualify for the final in the beam, but could not participate because of ankle pain.