President Klaus Iohannis on Friday signed a decree on the decoration of gymnast Nadia Comaneci with "Romania's Star" National Order in the rank of Grand Officer, according to an announcement made by the Presidential Administration, agerpres reports.

"Thus, as a token of high gratitude and recognition of the exceptional sports career and for remarkable results in her capacity as a representative of Romanian, as well as for her involvement in popularizing sports among the younger generation, President Klaus Iohannis offered Mrs Nadia Comaneci "Romania's Star" National Order in the rank of Grand Officer," reads a press release of the Presidential Administration.

Nadia Comaneci, the first gymnast in the world who got a full ten in an international competition is celebrating her 60th birthday today.