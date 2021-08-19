Hackerii au lovit din nou. Criptomonede în valoare de aproximativ 80 de milioane de dolari au dispărut de la o bursă din Japonia

Bursa japoneză Liquid Global Official a fost atacată de hackeri. Aproximativ 80 de milioane de dolari în active digitale furate de pe platformă.
A fost confirmat încălcarea securității într-un tweet care a expus adresele portofelului implicate în încălcare.
Important Notice:— Liquid Global Official (@Liquid_Global) August 19, 2021
We are sorry to announce that #LiquidGlobal warm wallets were compromised, we are moving assets into the cold wallet.
We are currently investigating and will provide regular updates. In the meantime deposits and withdrawals will be suspended.
Liquid Global Official nu a confirmat încă exact cât s-a luat, dar pe baza adreselor aferente, peste 107 BTC, 9.000.000 TRX, 11.000.000 XRP și tokenuri ETH și ERC-20 în valoare de aproape 60 milioane USD par să fi fost luate de către hackeri .
Există rapoarte că portofelul Ethereum a compromis depozitele deținute de la Celsius Network. Retragerile și depunerile au fost suspendate acum la Liquid Exchange
Kucoin a răspuns prompt la hack prin listarea neagră a adreselor implicate în hack, potrivit unui tweet de la CEO-ul Kucoin .
We are aware of the #LiquidGlobal security incident, and the hacker's addresses have been added to the blacklist of #KuCoin. Hope everything is OK. ???? https://t.co/IasscGItZH— Johnny_KuCoin (@lyu_johnny) August 19, 2021