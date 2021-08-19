Hackerii au lovit din nou. Criptomonede în valoare de aproximativ 80 de milioane de dolari au dispărut de la o bursă din Japonia

Bursa japoneză Liquid Global Official a fost atacată de hackeri. Aproximativ 80 de milioane de dolari în active digitale furate de pe platformă.

A fost confirmat încălcarea securității într-un tweet care a expus adresele portofelului implicate în încălcare.

Important Notice:

We are sorry to announce that #LiquidGlobal warm wallets were compromised, we are moving assets into the cold wallet.



We are currently investigating and will provide regular updates. In the meantime deposits and withdrawals will be suspended.