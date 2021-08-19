 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Hackerii au lovit din nou. Criptomonede în valoare de aproximativ 80 de milioane de dolari au dispărut de la o bursă din Japonia

cryptocoinspy.com
criptomonede infractiuni hack dark

Bursa japoneză Liquid Global Official a fost atacată de hackeri. Aproximativ 80 de milioane de dolari în active digitale furate de pe platformă.

A fost confirmat încălcarea securității într-un tweet care a expus adresele portofelului implicate în încălcare.

Liquid Global Official nu a confirmat încă exact cât s-a luat, dar pe baza adreselor aferente, peste 107 BTC, 9.000.000 TRX, 11.000.000 XRP și tokenuri ETH și ERC-20 în valoare de aproape 60 milioane USD par să fi fost luate de către hackeri .

Există rapoarte că portofelul Ethereum a compromis depozitele deținute de la Celsius Network. Retragerile și depunerile au fost suspendate acum la Liquid Exchange

Kucoin a răspuns prompt la hack prin listarea neagră a adreselor implicate în hack, potrivit unui tweet de la CEO-ul Kucoin .

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.