Haier to open Ploiesti-based 70 ml-euro refrigerator plant this spring

Haier Tech Romania, a member of the world-leading appliance manufacturer Haier Group, announced that works on the first Haier refrigerator production facility in Europe advance according to schedule and that production will start at the end of spring 2021.

"This large-scale investment project exceeds 70 million euros. The 63,000 sqm plant sits on a 130,000-sqm plot in the Allianso Industrial Park in Aricestii Rahtivani, near Ploiesti," the company said in a statement.

According to the cited source, the new facility will hire almost 800 people (at maximum capacity) for an estimated output of 600,000 units after 2022. The plant's modular design allows for the expansion of the production capacity to up to 1 million units.

"This new plant will produce the best refrigerators in the class, both built-in and standard, designed with a focus on connectivity and food storage, for Haier Europe's 3 European brands - Candy, Hoover and Haier. The Romanian production facility will be a top-class factory running premium production processes that put to use the advanced research, development and production capacities of Haier Romania," the release reads.

The plant will supply the European market and European customers due to its proximity, technology and efficiency, and will be a strategic pillar in the company's aspiration to strengthen its position on the global refrigeration segment and in fulfilling Haier Europe's vision of becoming the European consumer's first smart housing choice.