Hairstyling, beautifying services mark 331.6 pct increase in May

Hairstyling and other beautifying activities noted an increase of 331.6 pct increase in May 2020, compared to April, being the biggest increase in the category of services rendered to the population, according to data of the National Institute for Statistics (INS).

The hotels and restaurants activities have increased in May over the previous month by 39.8 pct, the activities of tourist agencies and tour operators also grew by 29 pct, as well as the dry cleaning of textile garments and fur products, which recorded an increase of 23.3 pct.

On the other hand, the turnover in gambling and other recreational activities dropped by 4.2 pct in May over April.