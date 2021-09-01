Halep rolls past Slovakia's Kucova into US Open third round

Seed No. 12, Romanian Simona Halep on Wednesday clinched an easy 6-3, 6-1 win against Slovakia's Kristina Kucova at Flushing Meadows - New York, moving to the third round of the US Open.

29-year old Halep (WTA 13), who skipped the Open last year, sealed the victory in just 68 minutes, during which time she managed one ace, 19 winners and committed 18 unprovoked errors, while lucky loser Kucova finished with 10 winners, one double fault and 15 unforced errors.

Halep secured a cheque for $180,000 and 130 WTA points, and is next to play the winner between 19th-seeded Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan and France's Caroline Garcia.