Half of Romanians want to buy electric cars to reduce costs

Half of Romanians want to buy electric cars to reduce the cost of fuel and protect the environment, but charging infrastructure remains the main reason for reluctance, according to a Deloitte release sent on Monday to AGERPRES.

Hybrid and electric cars are preferred by almost half of Romanian consumers (46%), who say they would choose such an engine for their future car, according to the Deloitte 2022 Global Automotive Consumer Study, conducted in 25 countries around the world, including in Romania.

Of these, most (63%) would make such a purchase due to the cost of power fuel, which is still low compared to gasoline or diesel fuel, 49% are motivated by environmental protection, 47% by personal health, and 40% they are attracted by the incentives granted by the state.

In Romania, the percentage of those who remain loyal to a car on diesel fuel or gasoline is 50%. Among the participants from Romania who prefer an electric car, most would opt for a hybrid model, while the interest for battery-powered cars is still low, only 7% of all Romanian respondents having such an option.

In Romania, sales of hybrid electric cars increased by 45% during the analyzed period, and in the case of battery cars the advance was over 400%.

Of the Romanians who intend to buy an electric car, 54% say they would maintain their preference even if the price of energy were similar to that of conventional fuels, but 38% would change their plans in this case, and 8% are not. sure what decision he would make.

Most Romanians plan to charge their electric car at home (49%), but almost as many (45%) say they want to use public charging stations. In other European countries, the percentage of those who want to power their car at home increases to 81% in the UK, 71% in Austria or 70% in Germany.

The Deloitte Global Automotive Consumer Study 2022 was conducted among more than 26,000 consumers in 25 countries around the world, including more than 11,000 in ten European countries, including Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Romania, Spain and the United Kingdom. AGERPRES