Head of national vaccination program: 138 vaccination centres wrapped up activity in the past week

Head of the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) Valeriu Gheorghita said today that 138 vaccination centers in 28 counties have wrapped up their activity in the last week, adding that the authorities want a boost in vaccinations in family physician offices for a transition from center-mainly immunization.

"As I already announced, following the assessment of the activity in vaccination centers, I can tell you that 138 vaccination centers in 28 counties have ended their activity in the past week. Two centers have been converted into test centers and seven such facilities are currently working in a hybrid system, offering both testing and vaccination services. The process continues, the activity of the vaccination centers will be assessed every two weeks and where it is considered appropriate, where access to vaccination can be ensured by other means, such as family doctors, we further want to scale down the activity of such centers as long as they are no longer sought," Valeriu Gheorghita told a press conference at the Victoria Palace of Government.

The military doctor stated that the national vaccination capacity is steady at 100,000 people in 24 hours.

"There are practically 644 active centers compared to over 700 last week, with a total of 928 flows; of these, 219 are pediatric centers with 329 flows," Gheorghita explained, Agerpres.ro informs.

The CNCAV head pointed out that the authorities want the immunization activity to transition from mass vaccination facilities to family physician offices.

"There are currently 3,174 family doctor's offices offering vaccination (...) and more than 1,095,000 people got jabbed in such facilities," Gheorghita said.