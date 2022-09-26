Head of Romanian Police: Speculations of some union representatives about purchase of BMW vehicles, totally unfounded

The head of the Romanian Police, Benone Matei, said on Monday that the criticisms in the public space regarding the purchase of 100 BMW special vehicles that will be part of the Police are 'unfounded' and 'brought into discussion in bad faith' .

He specified that the public procurement procedures respect the principles of opportunity, legality and transparency and that, at any moment, all documents can be made available to the authorized institutions for verification.

"For every purchase made by the Romanian Police, whether we are talking about cars or weaponry, there were opponents who threw false or truncated information, suspicions and conspiracy theories into the public space. Each time the opposite of these speculations was proven, with the legality of these acquisitions being showed. BMW cars were raised for discussion today. If the auction were won by another manufacturer, there would surely be the same voices criticizing that acquisition," said Benone Matei.

"I assure you that we will not be intimidated by the attempts to discredit, unfortunately, more and more frequent, for one reason only: the safety of citizens and the fulfillment of our legal missions are not optional for the Romanian Police," specified Matei.AGERPRES