Health Minister Costache, British ambassador Noble discuss latest healthcare legislative changes

Health Minister Victor Costache and British ambassador in Bucharest Andrew Noble met on Thursday to discuss the latest legislative changes in healthcare, the development of primary medicine, as well as changes in the quarterly contribution for medicine suppliers, the Health Ministry said in a release.

According to the cited source, the British ambassador expressed support for the reform of Romania's medical sector and for the efforts of the current team of the Health Ministry to improve patients' access to "correct, efficient and timely" treatments, in order to contribute to "improving the health status of the population, by the model of the other EU states".The two officials also set a future calendar of meetings, the release informs.

AGERPRES