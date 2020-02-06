 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Health Minister Costache, British ambassador Noble discuss latest healthcare legislative changes

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
victor costache

Health Minister Victor Costache and British ambassador in Bucharest Andrew Noble met on Thursday to discuss the latest legislative changes in healthcare, the development of primary medicine, as well as changes in the quarterly contribution for medicine suppliers, the Health Ministry said in a release.

According to the cited source, the British ambassador expressed support for the reform of Romania's medical sector and for the efforts of the current team of the Health Ministry to improve patients' access to "correct, efficient and timely" treatments, in order to contribute to "improving the health status of the population, by the model of the other EU states".

The two officials also set a future calendar of meetings, the release informs.

AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.