Health Minister meets designers of regional hospitals in Cluj-Napoca and Iasi

Health Minister Alexandru Rafila had a first working meeting on Monday with the representatives of the companies that won the design contracts for the regional hospitals in Cluj-Napoca and Iasi, and they presented the activity schedule.

According to an information, during the meeting organised at the Ministry of Health, the representatives of the companies presented the activity schedule, so that the design stage will be completed in March 2023 for Iasi Regional Hospital, respectively May 2023 for Cluj-Napoca Regional Hospital.

"The Minister of Health stressed that the design teams have a great responsibility for carrying out projects with a significant impact on the quality of public health in Romania. Technical projects must not only be completed on time, but the quality of the design must be at the highest standards. Prof. Alexandru Rafila, PhD, insisted that a high-quality design will greatly facilitate the actual construction phase, and the Ministry of Health provides them with full support for the fulfillment of contractual obligations," the quoted source states.

The regional hospitals in Iasi, Cluj-Napoca and Craiova are the main investments in the hospital infrastructure in Romania that will be developed in the coming years, and the observance of the contractual terms is a priority of the Ministry of Health.

AGERPRES