Health minister to bring clarifications in the Gov't regarding draft Stop COVID certificate (sources)

The Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, will present, on Wednesday, in the Government meeting, elements related to the draft law that he announced on mandating the Stop COVID certificate in the workplace, governmental sources said, agerpres reports.

According to them, at the request of Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, Minister Rafila will provide clarifications on several aspects of the bill in order to establish the budgetary impact of the measure, including on electronic vouchers based on which unvaccinated employees will benefit from free COVID tests for the period time that will be set.