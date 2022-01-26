Health Ministry: 31.44 pct of COVID-19 tests come out positive

No less than 31.44 per cent of the COVID-19 tests carried out in the past 24 hours came out positive, the Ministry of Health informed on Wednesday.

"As many as 34,255 people tested positive out of a total of 108,937 RT-PCR and antigen tests carried out within a time span of 24 hours, on the territory of Romania. The positivity rate is thus 31.44pct," the Ministry of Health informed in a press release, infirms Agerpres.

The Ministry asks people who have symptoms that may indicate the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus (fever, cough, fatigue, headache, loss of taste and smell, etc.) to call their family doctors, DSP call centres or the single emergency number 112 to ask for testing.

Also, people who show symptoms and are in Bucharest or in the Ilfov County are only allowed to travel by their own transport means, not by public transport, to the centres that were especially created for the collection of samples for COVID-19 testing.

People who test positive can go to the COVID-19 assessment centres for consultation and treatment.

"Warning: if you have severe forms and aggressive symptoms, call the single emergency number 112," warns the Ministry.

Public health experts say vaccination remains the most effective way to prevent severe forms of COVID-19 and death.

"Today, of the 692 persons admitted to the ICU, 585 are unvaccinated persons. Of the 94 deaths recorded, 77 were in unvaccinated patients," shows the same source.