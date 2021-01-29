Health Ministry: Another 10 cases with the new variant of SARS-CoV-2 in Romania

Another 10 cases with the new variant of SARS-CoV-2 were identified in Romania, the Health Ministry informs on Friday.

"These are the results of tests from several cities in the country between January 13 and 21, 2021. The samples were processed in the Medlife laboratory and were reported this afternoon to the National Institute of Public Health - National Center for Communicable Diseases Monitoring and Control. Currently, 18 cases of the new SARS-CoV-2 variant have been reported," the source said.

Of these new ones, six are from Bucharest and two each from Valcea and Cluj.Recently, an outbreak with this strain, found in the UK, was identified at school no. 28 in Bucharest, with several people being tested and monitored by doctors.