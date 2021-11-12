Health Ministry official: Romania authorised to buy 600,000 capsules of Molnupiravir for Covid patients

Romania has the right to purchase 600,000 capsules of the antiviral Molnupiravir and 15,000 doses of COVID-19 protease inhibitors, Secretary of State in the Health Ministry, Dr. Andrei Baciu said on Friday.

"The Health Ministry received today the European Commission's communication authorizing Romania to buy 600,000 capsules of Molnupiravir and 15,000 doses of protease inhibitors. Also, Romania will be able to purchase another 200,000 capsules of Molnupiravir plus an additional 5,000 doses of inhibitors. The 600,000 capsules are enough to treat about 15,000 patients, and the 15,000 doses of protease inhibitors allow us to treat 7,500 patients," Andrei Baciu told a news conference.

As regards the supply of the anti-inflammatory drug Tocilizumab, he said that 1,500 vials arrived in Romania and were distributed to hospitals. "We have received a communication from the manufacturer stating that we can purchase an additional amount of 1,470 vials of 400 mg Tocilizumab, with delivery on November 18 at the earliest. We will make every effort to make sure that Romania receives this supply of Tocilizumab too," said Andrei Baciu.

He also mentioned that there are currently 35,000 vials of Remdesivir in stock. "30,000 vials arrived in Romania on November 8. So far, 100,000 vials were distributed to patients and hospitals, and we expect another shipment of 39,000 vials," said Baciu.

The Health Ministry's budget was supplemented with 332.5 million lei from the reserve fund, and 120 million lei of this amount will be allocated for the purchase of an additional amount of 70,000 vials of Remdesivir.

Andrei Baciu also said that the distribution of 48,500 boxes of Favipiravir donated by drugmaker Terapia to 279 Romanian Covid hospitals was completed today.