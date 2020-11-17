Health Ministry to get additional funding

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Tuesday that the Ministry of Health will be among the public bodies standing to get additional funding at the next national budget revision, according to AGERPRES.

"This is additional allocation. The Ministry of Health will be among the ministries standing to get additional funding. Additionally, the signing of financing contracts has started under the financing programme of European funds from which equipment, devices, everything hospitals need, especially in the fight against COVID, have been purchased or are to be purchased. The funding requests submitted by hospitals, local administrations, beneficiaries exceed 1.2 billion and we strive to provide financial resources to be able to reimburse all these expenses. In addition, we discussed with [Health] Minister Bolos identifying an additional source that could finance any modernisation, capital repair work on these hospital facilities that are older and that may pose certain risks," the prime minister said at the headquarters of the Ministry of Health.