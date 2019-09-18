Health Ministry to reorganize transplant activity with EU funds

The Ministry of Health informed that the transplant activity will be reorganized with funds from the European Union, as over 15.6 million euros are to be used for the development of the National Register in the field, the updating of the guides and protocols, and also for the systematization and simplification of the legislation, a press release from the Ministry of Health shows.

The project dubbed "Improvement of the regulatory process in the field of transplantation", one of the seven submitted under the Operational Programme "Administrative Capacity" (POCA), received this week approval for funding.

"Following this project, the entire field of transplantation will be reformed. Public policies will be elaborated that will lead to the improvement of the transplant activity, but also to ensure transparency in this area. We will start with an analysis aimed at restructuring all the normative acts that govern the transplantation activity in Romania, so as to eliminate the legal redundancies, the elements of the legislation that are no longer related to the existing situation," said Minister Sorina Pintea, as quoted in the release.

Within the project, due to span three years, the National Transplant Registry will be developed as a unique integrated computer system for recording and collecting personal and medical data of potential donors, brain-dead donors, patients with an indication for the transplant procedure, as well as those who have benefited from a transplant procedure. The National Transplant Registry that will be developed will interconnect with all the stakeholders involved in this activity and the Transplant Code will also be elaborated, the Ministry of Health specifies.