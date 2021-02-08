Health Ministry: Two new cases of new coronavirus strain

Two other new cases of SARS-Cov-2 infection, the new UK strain - genome sequence B.1.1.7, were reported on Monday, the Health Ministry informs.

According to the same source, the two infected people are from Bucharest. It is about a 49-year-old man who has no history of travel to the UK and a newborn, whose parents who are both infected with the novel coronavirus.

"The Health Ministry has been informed today by the National Institute of Public Health (INSP) - National Centre for Communicable Disease Monitoring and Control (CNSCBT) that 2 new cases of SARS-Cov-2 infection, the new UK strain, have been reported - B.1.1.7. lineage (...) Until February 7, 2021, a number of 327 completed sequencing were communicated to the CNSCBT, of which 56 are confirmed with the new UK variant - genome sequence B. 1.1.7.," shows the same source.

AGERPRES