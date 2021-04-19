Health Ministry's Baciu: 73 ICU beds could be made operational soon

Secretary of State Andrei Baciu from the Health Ministry told Digi 24 on Monday that in the next period another 73 intensive care beds could be made operational, but specified that this depends "exclusively" on the human resource.

Referring to vaccination, the secretary of state said that interest has increased, but recent data show that less than 10% of the population has "a significant hesitation towards vaccination," indicating that the desire for vaccination has increased, agerpres.ro confirms.

In Bucharest and in the counties of Cluj, Salaj, Sibiu, Maramures, the vaccination rate is over 20%, he added.

"We offer greater access to vaccines for localities with a higher incidence, precisely to come up also with this vaccination tool in support of local authorities," the secretary of state said.