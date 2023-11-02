HealthMin: 5pct of parents sign children up for health education classes, few schools have them

Health minister Alexandru Rafila says that only about 5 percent of parents sign their children up in the health education classes, but that the number of schools where these courses are held is small.

"I personally launched this programme in 2002, it was called 'health education in Romanian schools'. It was done in partnership with the US Embassy and was to become a permanent subject in the following years (...) from an optional curriculum subject. Unfortunately, this did not happen. About 5 percent of parents sign their children up in these health education classes. There are few schools that have them, not enough," Rafila told public broadcaster TVR Info on Wednesday.

The official mentioned, however, that he has had discussions with the minister of education, Ligia Deca, but also with representatives of the Save the Children organization, to start a training process for teachers who can teach this subject.

Alexandru Rafila explained that health education should teach children, among other things, notions of hygiene, nutritional skills, but also means to fight against addictions.

"We are talking about hygiene skills, nutritional skills, how to exercise, how much to exercise, how to fight against addiction and drug use (...), how not to get into a situation where pregnancies occur at an unnatural age for a girl," added the health minister.

He recalled that a year ago he signed a partnership with the Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church to obtain the collaboration and support of this institution so that health education "can be truly done in schools and be embraced, and not avoided by parents".

